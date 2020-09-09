by Colleen Fleiss on  September 9, 2020 at 2:22 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19: Delayed Immune Responses Drive Death Rates Among Men and the Elderly
Varying immune responses to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 due to age and sex, may depend on viral load and the time-course of infection, revealed a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The study was conducted by Nicole Lieberman and Alexander Greninger at the University of Washington and colleagues.

Study Participants

For the study, viral RNA from swabs collected from 430 COVID-19 positive cases and 54 negative controls were extracted and sequenced. Researchers studied the hosts' antiviral and immune responses across infection status, viral load, age, and sex.


Study Results

- After three days following the onset of infection, the immune cell responses were not activated.
- Immune cell composition and function fluctuated with viral loads in males and the elderly.

According to the authors, "Collectively, our data demonstrate that host responses to SARS-CoV-2 are dependent on viral load and infection time with observed differences due to age and sex that may contribute to disease severity."

While the study has important implications for developing immunomodulatory treatments for SARS-CoV-2, additional studies are needed as swabs were taken from the nasopharynx, which is not a sensitive anatomic location for accurately examining markers of systemic inflammation.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Quiz on Autoimmune Disorders
The prevalence and incidence of autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, lupus and celiac disease are on the rise, revealed a study, however researchers at the Centers for Disease Control are unable to pinpoint a cause for this increase. Test ...
READ MORE
Almost 480,000 Kids Infected With COVID-19
Nearly 480,000 children in the US have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the pandemic hit the country earlier.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Update: With 1,133 Deaths, India Recorded Highest Single-day Death Toll
India on Tuesday said it has registered 75,809 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, with 1133 new fatalities.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Diseases Related to Old Age
Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Death FactsDiseases Related to Old AgeBereavementMyasthenia Gravis