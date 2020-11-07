by Colleen Fleiss on  July 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Deaths in UK Rise To 44,650
In Britain, another 48 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,650, said the British Department of Health and Social Care.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Friday morning, 288,133 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 512, according to the department, Xinhua news agency reported.


Meanwhile, the R rate -- the number of people infected by one person with COVID-19 -- has risen slightly in England this week to reach between 0.8 to 1.0, according to figures published by the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on Friday.

The data was the latest since England's lockdown was eased to allow people to visit pubs, bars and restaurants.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked school leavers for making "sacrifices" that will have saved many lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Your final months of school have coincided with the greatest crisis our country has faced since the Second World War. Thanks to your sacrifice, we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives," he said on Twitter.

Source: IANS

