by Colleen Fleiss on  June 28, 2020 at 6:21 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Deaths in the UK Hit 43,514
In Britain, another 100 coronavirus patients have died, taking the COVID-19-related death toll in the country to 43,414, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Saturday morning, there have been 9,067,577 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 155,359 tests on Thursday, said the department.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Why Few People are at Risk of Serious Covid-19?
Cerrtain factors like age, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, genetic factors and even blood type can influence the severity of the outcome.
READ MORE
74k+ Covid-19 Cases, 957 Death Toll In Tamilnadu
Coronavirus count continued its rising trend in Tamil Nadu with 3,645 persons testing positive over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 74,622.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in US: Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2.5 Million
A report says that in the US, the number of COVID-19 cases has topped 2.5 million on Saturday.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake