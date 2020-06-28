COVID-19 Deaths in the UK Hit 43,514

In Britain, another 100 coronavirus patients have died, taking the COVID-19-related death toll in the country to 43,414, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday.
The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.
As of Saturday morning, there have been 9,067,577 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 155,359 tests on Thursday, said the department.
‘As of Saturday morning, 310,250 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, a daily increase of 890.’