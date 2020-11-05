Covid-19 Count Reaches 7,233 In Delhi

Covid-19 cases in Delhi reach a staggering 7,233 Monday afternoon. Of this, 5,031 cases are active and the death toll remained at 73.



On Sunday, 310 new cases and 60 recoveries were reported in Delhi. "As many as 2,129 coronavirus patients have recovered," the Health Department said.

‘Of the 73 deaths, 61 also had other serious diseases, and only 13 were below 50 years of age. So far, 97,678 tests have been conducted.’





As per the new guidelines, people having mild or no symptoms are allowed to stay at home in isolation. At present, 981 people are in home isolation.



In Delhi, 12 Covid Care Centres are housing 1,318 patients, 3 Covid-19 Health Centres 242 and 10 Covid-19 hospitals 1,623 patients.



The hospitals included the central government as well as private hospitals.



