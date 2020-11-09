COVID-19 Could Reverse Downward Trend in Infant Deaths: UNICEF

A UNICEF survey conducted over the last several months across 77 countries found that almost
and immunization services. 63% reported disruptions in antenatal checkups, 59% in postnatal care checkups.
‘Surveys by UNICEF and the WHO showed that the pandemic has resulted in major disruptions to health services that threaten to undo decades of hard-won progress.’
A WHO survey conducted in 105 countries revealed that 52% of countries reported disruptions in health services
for sick children and 51% in malnutrition management services.
Afghanistan, Bolivia, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Libya, Madagascar, Pakistan, Sudan, and Yemen are among the hardest-hit countries. Seven of the nine countries had increased child mortality rates of more than 50 deaths per 1,000 live births among children under five in 2019.
Reasons for health service disruptions
- Parents avoiding hospitals, health centers for fear of infection
- Transport restrictions due to lockdowns
- Closure of healthcare services
- Few healthcare workers
- Shortage in personal protective equipment
- Increased financial burden
COVID-19 in Children
The majority of the children suffering from COVID-19 had milder symptoms and fared well clinically, compared to adults. According to a recent study, those children who are asymptomatic may play a crucial role in the community transmission of the virus.
