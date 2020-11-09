COVID-19 Could Reverse Downward Trend in Infant Deaths: UNICEF

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could reverse the progress toward eliminating preventable infant deaths, said UNICEF.



In 2019, the number of global deaths for kids under the age of five dropped to its lowest point, down to 5.2 million from 12.5 million in 1990, revealed new mortality estimates released by an inter-agency group made up of Unicef, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the World Bank Group.

‘Surveys by UNICEF and the WHO showed that the pandemic has resulted in major disruptions to health services that threaten to undo decades of hard-won progress.’

52% of countries reported disruptions in health services for sick children and 51% in malnutrition management services.



Afghanistan, Bolivia, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Libya, Madagascar, Pakistan, Sudan, and Yemen are among the hardest-hit countries. Seven of the nine countries had increased child mortality rates of more than 50 deaths per 1,000 live births among children under five in 2019.



Reasons for health service disruptions

- Parents avoiding hospitals, health centers for fear of infection

- Transport restrictions due to lockdowns

- Closure of healthcare services

- Few healthcare workers

- Shortage in personal protective equipment

- Increased financial burden



COVID-19 in Children

The majority of the children suffering from COVID-19 had milder symptoms and fared well clinically, compared to adults. According to a recent study, those children who are asymptomatic may play a crucial role in the community transmission of the virus.



A UNICEF survey conducted over the last several months across 77 countries found that almost