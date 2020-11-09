by Colleen Fleiss on  September 11, 2020 at 2:13 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Could Reverse Downward Trend in Infant Deaths: UNICEF
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could reverse the progress toward eliminating preventable infant deaths, said UNICEF.

In 2019, the number of global deaths for kids under the age of five dropped to its lowest point, down to 5.2 million from 12.5 million in 1990, revealed new mortality estimates released by an inter-agency group made up of Unicef, the World Health Organization (WHO), the Population Division of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs and the World Bank Group.

A UNICEF survey conducted over the last several months across 77 countries found that almost 68% of countries reported some disruption in health checks for children and immunization services. 63% reported disruptions in antenatal checkups, 59% in postnatal care checkups.


A WHO survey conducted in 105 countries revealed that 52% of countries reported disruptions in health services for sick children and 51% in malnutrition management services.

Afghanistan, Bolivia, Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Libya, Madagascar, Pakistan, Sudan, and Yemen are among the hardest-hit countries. Seven of the nine countries had increased child mortality rates of more than 50 deaths per 1,000 live births among children under five in 2019.

Reasons for health service disruptions
- Parents avoiding hospitals, health centers for fear of infection
- Transport restrictions due to lockdowns
- Closure of healthcare services
- Few healthcare workers
- Shortage in personal protective equipment
- Increased financial burden

COVID-19 in Children
The majority of the children suffering from COVID-19 had milder symptoms and fared well clinically, compared to adults. According to a recent study, those children who are asymptomatic may play a crucial role in the community transmission of the virus.

