by Samhita Vitta on  July 20, 2020 at 11:29 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Africa Crosses the 700,000 Mark
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases are rising across the African Continent. The Africa CDC reported the number has reached 701,573.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Sunday said that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the continent rose from 683,905 on Saturday afternoon to 701,573 as of Sunday morning, Xinhua reported.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also disclosed that the death toll from the pandemic surged to 14,937 as of the stated period.


The Africa CDC further said that 369,120 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Cameroon.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive Covid-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.

The West Africa region is the third most affected area in terms of positive cases, followed by the Eastern and Central Africa regions, respectively.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Portable COVID-19 Diagnostic System Developed for Rapid On-site Testing
COVID-19 screening can now be done at various testing stations with the help of a new portable COVID-19 diagnostic system. Patients can get their test results within an hour.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Where Do We Stand Now?
COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine but also producing it in quantities necessary to provide immunity to all citizens. Competition is already emerging over who will have access once a ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake