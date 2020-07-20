COVID-19 Confirmed Cases in Africa Crosses the 700,000 Mark

The Africa CDC further said that 369,120 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Morocco, and Cameroon.The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is now the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive Covid-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.The West Africa region is the third most affected area in terms of positive cases, followed by the Eastern and Central Africa regions, respectively.Source: IANS