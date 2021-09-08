Covid-19 Community Transmission High in US: CDC

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that Covid-19 community transmission is substantial or high in most of the US.



Most US states and jurisdictions are experiencing substantial or high levels of community transmission of Covid-19 driven by the highly contagious Delta variant, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying.

The current seven-day average of new hospital admissions for July 28-August 3 was 7,707, 40.0 percent increase from the prior seven-day average.



The current seven-day moving average of new deaths (377) increased 34.8 percent compared with the previous seven-day moving average (280).



Substantial transmission means at least 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, while high transmission is more than 100 cases per 100,000 people over the last week, according to CDC'S four-tiered system that measures the level of community transmission.







Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase, especially in communities with lower vaccination coverage, it added.