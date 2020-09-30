by Colleen Fleiss on  September 30, 2020 at 1:57 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19: Clinical Trial of Ayurvedic Remedy Shows Promising Results
Natural treatment on COVID-19 patients resolved most symptoms earlier than those on conventional medicines, revealed a groundbreaking interim report on a clinical trial being conducted in three hospitals.

Ayurvedic remedy called 'Immunofree' by Corival Life Sciences and Nutraceutical called 'Reginmune' by Biogetica shows exceptional results against the present government SOP of conventional medicines for coronavirus treatment.

C reactive protein, Procalcitonin, D Dimer, and RT-PCR for novel coronavirus showed 20 to 60% better improvement for the natural treatment than conventional treatment.


About 86.66 percent of patients on the natural protocol have tested corona negative on day 5 vs 60 percent of patients on the conventional treatments.

In 3 hospitals in India, Immunofree and Reginmune are being studied in a one-of-a-kind pharmaceutical controlled multicentre. This CTRI-approved trial is being conducted on moderate COVID-19 positive patients at Government Medical Hospital, Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh, Parul Sevashram Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, and Lokmanya Hospital Pune, Maharashtra.

The conventional treatment in use depends on the patient's severity and includes HCQ, Azithromycin, Favipiravir, and Cetirizine.

It is significant to note that none of the patients on the natural treatment progressed past moderate, needed ventilators, or had any adverse events.

Numerous countries and states that have adopted or mandated natural treatment for novel coronavirus have shown less than 1/10 of their neighbors' mortality rates.

WHO has now endorsed a clinical trial protocol for COVID natural medicines, and this is one of the first studies proving natural medicine for COVID.

All these regions tend to be using a subset combination of Glycyrrhiza Glabra, Artemisia, Hypericum Mysorense, Tinnispora Cardiflora, Inula Racemosa, Andrographis Paniculata and others contained in Immunofree which has 15 ingredients.

"Most remedies in use for Covid-19 are repurposed anti-malaria and anti-viral drugs not made specifically for this new virus that presents itself in ways no virus ever has. We are fortunate to have gotten approval for a very specific remedy that is now showing these startling results beyond our own expectations. It is a matter of great pride for India that our ancient sciences are coming to the forefront with this new empirical evidence and showing the importance of Ayurveda in the pandemic," Biogetica founder Apurve Mehra said.

"The results of this study thus far are startling and I hope to see people across the globe helped by this multifaceted natural remedy, which seems to apply to all who are pre-Covid, Covid positive and post-Covid. We are now approaching AYUSH and ICMR to get listed as the first herbal treatment of Covid in India, and look forward to government support in seeing this helping Indians and India," Wockhardt Foundation founder Huzaifa Khorakiwala said.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Home Grown Herbs for Holistic Nutrition
Creating a little kitchen garden at home is an immensely fulfilling way to incorporate healing herbs bundled with protective nutrients in the daily diets.
READ MORE
Diabetes Drug Sitagliptin Boosts Survival in Diabetic Patients With COVID-19
Diabetic patients with COVID-19 given sitagliptin and insulin had a mortality rate of 18 percent compared with 37 percent in matched patients receiving only insulin, stated a new study.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Herd Immunity Still Far Off for India, Don't Get Complacent: Health Minister
India's aims of obtaining herd immunity look bleaker, with the country not even hitting it's infection peak, according to the ICMR's sero survey. Hence, it would be hard to pin a date on the end of India's coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE
Ayurveda Decoded
Find out the type of health constitution you possess for your healing as per the ancient art of healing called Ayurveda. Are you Vata, Kapha or Pitha Type.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials
Clinical trials are experiments that yield useful information to clinicians if a particular treatment is of any value to a patient.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - The Past and The Future
Many of the drugs that are used today have been discovered by chance or often by mere serendipity
READ MORE
Placebo Effects: Rare Insights
Placebo response is now generally well accepted. ‘Placebo response’ is the friend of the clinician and enemy of disease’.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Clinical TrialsClinical Trials - The Past and The FutureClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialPlacebo Effects: Rare InsightsAnswer to Healthy Living – “Panchakarma”Ayurveda Decoded