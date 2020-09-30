COVID-19: Clinical Trial of Ayurvedic Remedy Shows Promising Results

Natural treatment on COVID-19 patients resolved most symptoms earlier than those on conventional medicines, revealed a groundbreaking interim report on a clinical trial being conducted in three hospitals.



Ayurvedic remedy called 'Immunofree' by Corival Life Sciences and Nutraceutical called 'Reginmune' by Biogetica shows exceptional results against the present government SOP of conventional medicines for coronavirus treatment.

‘Madagascar, Central African Republic, Ghana, and other countries which adopted COVID Organics have seen tremendous results compared to other African countries that did not adopt the natural treatment.’

About 86.66 percent of patients on the natural protocol have tested corona negative on day 5 vs 60 percent of patients on the conventional treatments.



In 3 hospitals in India, Immunofree and Reginmune are being studied in a one-of-a-kind pharmaceutical controlled multicentre. This CTRI-approved trial is being conducted on moderate COVID-19 positive patients at Government Medical Hospital, Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh, Parul Sevashram Hospital, Vadodara, Gujarat, and Lokmanya Hospital Pune, Maharashtra.



The conventional treatment in use depends on the patient's severity and includes HCQ, Azithromycin, Favipiravir, and Cetirizine.



It is significant to note that none of the patients on the natural treatment progressed past moderate, needed ventilators, or had any adverse events.



Numerous countries and states that have adopted or mandated natural treatment for novel coronavirus have shown less than 1/10 of their neighbors' mortality rates.



WHO has now endorsed a clinical trial protocol for COVID natural medicines, and this is one of the first studies proving natural medicine for COVID.



All these regions tend to be using a subset combination of Glycyrrhiza Glabra, Artemisia, Hypericum Mysorense, Tinnispora Cardiflora, Inula Racemosa, Andrographis Paniculata and others contained in Immunofree which has 15 ingredients.



"Most remedies in use for Covid-19 are repurposed anti-malaria and anti-viral drugs not made specifically for this new virus that presents itself in ways no virus ever has. We are fortunate to have gotten approval for a very specific remedy that is now showing these startling results beyond our own expectations. It is a matter of great pride for India that our ancient sciences are coming to the forefront with this new empirical evidence and showing the importance of Ayurveda in the pandemic," Biogetica founder Apurve Mehra said.



"The results of this study thus far are startling and I hope to see people across the globe helped by this multifaceted natural remedy, which seems to apply to all who are pre-Covid, Covid positive and post-Covid. We are now approaching AYUSH and ICMR to get listed as the first herbal treatment of Covid in India, and look forward to government support in seeing this helping Indians and India," Wockhardt Foundation founder Huzaifa Khorakiwala said.



C reactive protein, Procalcitonin, D Dimer, and RT-PCR for novel coronavirus showed 20 to 60% better improvement for the natural treatment than conventional treatment.