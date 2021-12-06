by Hannah Joy on  June 12, 2021 at 8:32 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19 Causes Ear Problems
Covid-19 not only causes loss of taste and smell, respiratory distress, but also leads to hearing and balance disorders. Also, aggravates tinnitus symptoms, reveals a new study.

The factors that may play a role in the relationship between Covid-19 and hearing are multifold. Covid-19 is known to have inflammatory effects, including in neurological tissue, which can exacerbate other problems, said Colleen Le Prell, from the University of Texas at Dallas.

"Inflammation can damage the auditory and vestibular pathways in the peripheral and central nervous system, just as it damages smell and taste pathways, and other neural systems," Le Prell said.


In addition, there are several studies suggesting the mental anxiety caused by the pandemic, such as lockdown-related stress and concerns about the negative impacts of masks on audibility and communication accessibility, may magnify the auditory impacts of the virus. This is especially so for people who already had tinnitus, prior to the pandemic.

"Increases in tinnitus bothersomeness were associated with reports of pandemic-related loneliness, sleep troubles, anxiety, depression, irritability, and financial worries," Le Prell said. "In other words, participants who experienced general increases in stress reported their tinnitus to be more bothersome than before the pandemic."

Some early experimental treatments, like chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (which are not recommended by the National Institutes of Health), can also have auditory side effects, particularly in patients with kidney problems.

"When the kidneys are not functioning properly, the drug may not (be) metabolized and eliminated from the body as quickly, which can increase physiological drug concentrations and risk of side effects," Le Prell said.

"Old age is often accompanied by decreased renal function, and Covid-19 can cause renal dysfunction, which increases the risk that a patient who is given an experimental therapy for Covid-19 will be at risk for ototoxicity," Le Prell noted.

Prell presented the study during the 180th Meeting of the Acoustical Society of America, which will be held virtually June 8-10.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Can Covid-19 Cause Alzheimer's-Like Cognitive Impairment?
Covid-19 virus can affect several genes or pathways involved in neuroinflammation and brain microvascular injury, which could lead to Alzheimer's disease-like cognitive impairment.
READ MORE
Moderna Seeks US FDA Approval for Use of Covid Vaccine in Adolescents
Moderna has sought the US FDA's emergency authorization for its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine for use in adolescents. Last month the FDA cleared Pfizer's request for use of its Covid-19 vaccine in adolescents.
READ MORE
New Covid Variant Spreading Rapidly Across UK
Anthony Fauci who's the US top infectious disease expert has warned of the risks of a new Covid-19 variant, which is now spreading rapidly in the UK.
READ MORE
More Indians Believe COVID Jabs Compatible With Religious Faith
63.7 per cent Indians said in a poll conducted that they believe the vaccines are compatible with their religious faith.
READ MORE
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the vestibular portion of the 8th cranial nerve in the peripheral nervous system
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Getting the Right Hearing Aid for Adults
Hearing aid fitting is done by a qualified audiologist after measuring various parameters and extent of hearing loss. It is a process unique to every individual with hearing loss, and also involves counseling about getting adjusted to the hearing aid.
READ MORE
Hearing Aids
Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and communicate more effectively. Only 1 out of 5 people benefit from a hearing aid.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Otosclerosis
Otosclerosis is an abnormal remodeling of bone near the middle ear that can cause hearing impairment. Otosclerosis usually affects the stapes bone, which rests its footplate exactly on the oval shaped membrane that covers the inner ear.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

More News on:

Acoustic NeuromaHearing AidsHearing LossGetting the Right Hearing Aid for AdultsOtosclerosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake