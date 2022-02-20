COVID-19 Cases Top 422.8 Million

Globally, the COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 422.8 million, while deaths due to coronavirus have surged to more than 5.88 million and vaccinations to over 10.34 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 422,838,196 and 5,880,263, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,341,207,797.

‘The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 78,457,081 and 934,951, according to the CSSE.’