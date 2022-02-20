COVID-19 Cases Top 422.8 Million

Globally, the COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 422.8 million, while deaths due to coronavirus have surged to more than 5.88 million and vaccinations to over 10.34 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 422,838,196 and 5,880,263, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,341,207,797.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,780,235 infections and 510,905 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,178,378 infections and 644,203 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (337,074), Mexico (314,128), Peru (208,622), the UK (160,946), Italy (152,282), Indonesia (145,622), Colombia (137,586), France (137,595), Iran (134,420), Argentina (124,924), Germany (121,218), Ukraine (110,698) and Poland (109,205).
Source: IANS