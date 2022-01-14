COVID-19 Cases Top 319.8 Million

Globally, the COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 319.8 million, while the deaths have swelled to more than 5.52 million and vaccinations to over 9.55 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (36,317,927 infections and 485,035 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,822,177 infections and 620,830 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (312,733), Mexico (300,574), Peru (203,157), the UK (151,833), Indonesia (144,155), Italy (140,188), Iran (132,002), Colombia (130,625), France (127,519), Argentina (117,808), Germany (115,172) and Ukraine (104,367).
Source: IANS