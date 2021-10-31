About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 Cases Top 246.3 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on October 31, 2021 at 11:46 AM
Globally, the COVID-19 caseload has topped 246.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.99 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.94 billion, stated Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 246,367,237, 4,994,637 and 6,947,883,074, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 45,949,951 and 745,665, according to the CSSE.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,804,094), the UK (9,062,710), Russia (8,338,053), Turkey (8,009,010), France (7,262,178), Iran (5,916,211), Argentina (5,288,259), Spain (5,011,148), Colombia (5,000,677), Italy (4,767,440), Germany (4,594,059), Indonesia (4,243,835) and Mexico (3,802,287), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (607,694), India (457,740), Mexico (287,951), Russia (233,063), Peru (200,197), Indonesia (143,388), the UK (140,981), Italy (132,074), Colombia (127,258), Iran (126,126), France (118,612) and Argentina (115,942).

Source: IANS
