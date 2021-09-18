About
COVID-19 Cases Top 227.5 Million

by Colleen Fleiss on September 18, 2021 at 7:18 PM

COVID-19 Cases Top 227.5 Million
Globally, COVID-19 caseload has topped 225.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.67 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.85 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 227,544,137, 4,678,012 and 5,856,927,079, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 41,946,462 and 672,192, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,381,728 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (21,080,219), the UK (7,405,774), Russia (7,130,245), France (7,029,959), Turkey (6,794,670), Iran (5,396,013), Argentina (5,237,159), Colombia (4,937,596), Spain (4,929,546), Italy (4,627,699), Indonesia (4,185,144), Germany (4,137,062) and Mexico (3,549,229), the CSSE figures showed.

Source: IANS
