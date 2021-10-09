  • English (US)
    COVID-19 Cases Top 223 Million

    by Colleen Fleiss on September 10, 2021 at 11:39 AM

    Globally, the coronavirus cases have reached 223 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.60 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

    In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,139,981 cases.
    The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,958,899), the UK (7,165,121), Russia (6,982,628), France (6,962,917), Turkey (6,590,384), Iran (5,237,799), Argentina (5,218,993), Colombia (4,925,000), Spain (4,903,021), Italy (4,590,941), Indonesia (4,153,355), Germany (4,058,956) and Mexico (3,465,171), the CSSE figures showed.

    In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 585,174 fatalities.

    Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (441,749), Mexico (265,420), Peru (198,621), Russia (186,999), Indonesia (138,116), the UK (134,166), Italy (129,766), Colombia (125,480), France (115,938), Argentina (113,099) and Iran (112,935).

    Source: IANS
    More News on:
    Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression 

