COVID-19 Cases Top 223 Million

Globally, the coronavirus cases have reached 223 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.60 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,139,981 cases.

Advertisement

‘The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 40,600,763 and 654,576 respectively.’



The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,958,899), the UK (7,165,121), Russia (6,982,628), France (6,962,917), Turkey (6,590,384), Iran (5,237,799), Argentina (5,218,993), Colombia (4,925,000), Spain (4,903,021), Italy (4,590,941), Indonesia (4,153,355), Germany (4,058,956) and Mexico (3,465,171), the CSSE figures showed.



Advertisement In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 585,174 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (441,749), Mexico (265,420), Peru (198,621), Russia (186,999), Indonesia (138,116), the UK (134,166), Italy (129,766), Colombia (125,480), France (115,938), Argentina (113,099) and Iran (112,935).



Source: IANS Advertisement In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 585,174 fatalities.Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (441,749), Mexico (265,420), Peru (198,621), Russia (186,999), Indonesia (138,116), the UK (134,166), Italy (129,766), Colombia (125,480), France (115,938), Argentina (113,099) and Iran (112,935).Source: IANS The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,958,899), the UK (7,165,121), Russia (6,982,628), France (6,962,917), Turkey (6,590,384), Iran (5,237,799), Argentina (5,218,993), Colombia (4,925,000), Spain (4,903,021), Italy (4,590,941), Indonesia (4,153,355), Germany (4,058,956) and Mexico (3,465,171), the CSSE figures showed.