by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2021
COVID-19 Cases Top 220 Million
Globally, coronavirus caseload has topped 220 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.56 million. The vaccinations soared to over 5.42 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 220,223,874, 4,560,045 and 5,427,586,210, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,945,907 cases.


The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,877,864), France (6,910,865), the UK (6,973,995), Russia (6,894,113), Turkey (6,412,247), Argentina (5,202,405), Iran (5,103,537), Colombia (4,916,980), Spain (4,877,755), Italy (4,566,126), Indonesia (4,123,617), Germany (4,005,528) and Mexico (3,420,880), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 583,362 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (440,225), Mexico (262,868), Peru (198,420), Russia (183,117), Indonesia (135,469), the UK (133,485), Italy (129,466), France (115,352), Colombia (125,230), Argentina (112,444) and Iran (110,064).

Source: IANS

