August 21, 2021
COVID-19 Cases Top 210.7 Million
Globally, the COVID-19 cases have topped 210.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.41 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.86 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 210,783,833, 4,413,673 and 4,867,003,253, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 32,358,829 cases.


The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,528,099), Russia (6,613,107), France (6,660,315), the UK (6,459,643), Turkey (6,177,660), Argentina (5,124,963), Colombia (4,883,932), Spain (4,770,453), Italy (4,471,225), Iran (4,616,516), Indonesia (3,950,304), Germany (3,863,495) and Mexico (3,175,211), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 573,511 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (433,589), Mexico (251,319), Peru (197,716), Russia (171,480), the UK (131,805), Italy (128,683), Colombia (124,023), Indonesia (123,981), France (113,472), Argentina (110,070) and Iran (100,810).

Source: IANS

