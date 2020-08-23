COVID-19 Cases Surpass 23 Million Globally

Globally, COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 23 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 803,000, revealed the Johns Hopkins University.



The US accounted for the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 5,666,121 and 176,345, respectively, according to the CSSE.



Brazil came in the second place with 3,582,362 infections and 114,250 deaths.



‘The total number of coronavirus cases stood at 23,130,345 and the fatalities rose to 803,397.’





The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (60,254), India (55,794), UK (41,509), Italy (35,430), France (30,517), Spain (28,838), Peru (27,245), Iran (20,502), Russia (16,268), Colombia (16,568), South Africa (12,987) and Chile (10,792).



