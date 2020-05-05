by Jeffil Obadiah on  May 5, 2020 at 6:05 PM General Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19 Cases Soar Upto 20,000 In Pakistan, With 457 Deaths
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has climbed to 20,084 including 457 deaths in Pakistan, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry.

As per the statistics, 7,494 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country's eastern Punjab province, 7,465 in southern Sindh province, 3,129 in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,172 in southwest Balochistan, and 393 in capital Islamabad, reported Xinhua news agency.

The virus has claimed 17 lives over the last 24 hours, and 981 new cases were reported during the same period, said the ministry on Sunday.


A total of 203,025 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far. Overall, 5,114 people across the country recovered and were discharged from hospitals after making full recovery.

The number of cases has continued to rise despite the country being under lockdown for the sixth consecutive week now.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said decisions regarding relaxation in lockdown will be taken in consensus with all the provinces after May 9.

"The decisions will be taken in such a manner that they do not paralyze our healthcare system," the minister said, adding that the restrictions will be eased gradually in order to provide livelihoods to the people.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
READ MORE
Fluorosis
Fluorosis is a condition caused due to higher fluoride levels in your body. It affects the teeth by changing the enamel coating on it and also the bones.
READ MORE
Foods to Avoid to Keep Acid Reflux At Bay
Acid reflux is a common problem among people. Modification in eating habits can help to improve the symptoms of acid reflux.
READ MORE
Gastroenteritis
Gastroenteritis or Stomach Flu or Gastric flu is highly contagious and infectious inflammation of stomach, small and large intestines that causes diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain and abdominal cramps.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake