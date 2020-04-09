by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 4, 2020 at 10:06 PM Coronavirus News
Covid-19 Cases Reach Record High In Israel
Israel reported 2,991 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic hit the country in February, according to the Health Ministry.

Thursday's figure took the overall caseload to 124,455, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous single-day record was registered on Wednesday with 2,926 cases.


The death toll increased to 985, with 16 new fatalities, while the total number of patients in serious condition decreased from 423 to 417, out of 849 people currently hospitalized, the Ministry said.

The number of active cases rose to 24,825, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's Corona Cabinet decided to impose lockdowns on 30 cities and towns starting from September 7, to curb the pandemic spread.

These are places with the highest morbidity rates, recently declared as "red" zones under a new program, which classifies all places into four colours according to morbidity level.

The lockdown measures will include traffic restrictions, night curfews, limitations on shops and other businesses, and the closure of all schools and kindergartens.

Source: IANS

