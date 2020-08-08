by Colleen Fleiss on  August 8, 2020 at 10:46 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Cases in US Surpass 4.9 Million
In the United States, the number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 4.9 million, reaching 4,902,692, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 160,255, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.


Source: IANS

