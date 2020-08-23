COVID-19 Cases in US Below 50K for 7 Days

‘In the US there are more than 10 states reporting growing COVID-19 cases, based on a seven-day moving average to smooth out daily reporting, according to a CNBC analysis. ’

said a new report of The Covid-19 Tracking Project on Saturday.Tests rose as cases fell - a strong indication that the virus transmission across the country may be decreasing, according to the report.Hospitalizations fell for the third week straight, but deaths remained above 1,000 a day on average.Nationally, the number of infected peoplein the hospital is down more than 27 per cent from the peak on July 23, said the report.Amid positive trend at the national level, experts remain concerned that many Midwestern states, including Iowa, Kansas, Illinois, North Dakota and South Dakota, are witnessing a rise in cases.The decline of new cases came as universities and schools across the US grapple with returning students to the classroom safely.So far, at least three dozen states have reported coronavirus cases on college campuses, according to an ABC News report.As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases in the US stood at 5,666,121, while the fatalities rose to 176,345, according to the Johns Hopkins University.The two tallies currently account for the world's highest, making the US the worst-affected country globally.Source: IANS