COVID-19 Cases in Israel Cross 50,000 Mark

Israel has more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Ministry of Health.



According to the data released on Sunday, the total number of cases has reached 50,035, with 670 new cases since Saturday night, Xinhua reported.

‘Israel's coronavirus cases cross the 50,000 mark with 409 deaths. Prime Minister to formulate practical steps to encourage the economy.’

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said it will convene a discussion in the coming week on formulating practical steps to implement the government policy of procuring locally-made products.



This follows a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to government ministries to act with all tools they have to encourage the Israeli economy, including the preference for Israeli products in government procurement.







The death toll rose to 409 with eight new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 217 to 254, out of 671 patients currently hospitalized.