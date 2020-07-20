by Samhita Vitta on  July 20, 2020 at 12:36 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Cases in Israel Cross 50,000 Mark
Israel has more than 50,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to the data released on Sunday, the total number of cases has reached 50,035, with 670 new cases since Saturday night, Xinhua reported.

The death toll rose to 409 with eight new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 217 to 254, out of 671 patients currently hospitalized.


The number of recovered cases reached 21,589, with 241 new recoveries.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said it will convene a discussion in the coming week on formulating practical steps to implement the government policy of procuring locally-made products.

This follows a directive from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to government ministries to act with all tools they have to encourage the Israeli economy, including the preference for Israeli products in government procurement.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Ergonomic Tips for Working at Home During COVID-19 Lockdown
Sitting at the desk for a long time during COVID-19 lockdown weakens and tightens muscles, stiffening the back, shoulders and neck. Here are a few tips as to how you can work from home comfortably.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Where Do We Stand Now?
COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine but also producing it in quantities necessary to provide immunity to all citizens. Competition is already emerging over who will have access once a ...
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine to Maybe Implemented After 2020
Officials from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has claimed that a vaccine cure for the deadly COVID-19 would only reach after 2020.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake