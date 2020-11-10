by Colleen Fleiss on  October 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Cases in India Cross 70 Lakh Mark
In India, with a single day spike of 74,383 new cases, including 918 deaths, the country crossed the 70-lakh-mark with a total of 70,53,806 so far. Out of these, 8,67,496 are active cases; 60,77,976 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,08,334 succumbed to the pandemic, said the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

While the active cases increased at 12.30 per cent, the recovery rate is at 86.17 and the fatality rate is 1.54%.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,78,544 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 8,68,77,242.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus: Mother-to-Child Vertical Transmission Routes Identified
Vertical transmission routes of coronavirus from mother to newborn have been identified and defined with more clarity. The transmission happens when the mother is pregnant with the baby, soon after delivery or by superficial exposure to coronavirus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake