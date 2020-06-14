COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Double Every 2 Weeks

"The Spanish flu pandemic nearly 100 years ago was also a type of corona virus. The difference is that this time it has been named Novel Coronavirus. This virus spreads fast and is quite dangerous," said Jain.
‘Coronavirus cases are increasing very fast in Delhi, yet we cannot say it has reached the stage of community spread: Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain.’
"Wherever it spread earlier, its effect is now somewhat reduced and wherever it struck later, its infection is spreading rapidly."
Meanwhile, politics over the spread of corona infection is getting murkier in Delhi. After the death of 129 more corona patients in the national capital, the number of people who died due to the infection in the Capital has increased to 1,214.
As many as 36,824 persons have been tested corona positive in Delhi.
For the prevention of corona infection in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has constituted a six-member special committee, comprising AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava.
Source: IANS