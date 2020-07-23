Covid-19 Cases Hit 768,978 In Africa

Confirmed Covid-19 cases across the Africa reached 768,978 on Thursday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).





South Africa is Africa's most affected country, followed by Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria, and Morocco, it was noted.



The Southern Africa region is the most affected area in terms of confirmed cases, followed by Northern Africa and Western Africa, Africa CDC said.



The Africa CDC had earlier this week said that some 40 African countries are still under "full border closure" while night-time curfew has been activated across around 34 countries in an effort to halt the spread of the infectious virus.



In the past one week, the Africa CDC has recorded a total of 123,000 new Covid-19 cases across the continent, an average of 17,000 new infections daily.



The Africa CDC, specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Thursday, said that the number of deaths related to the pandemic rose to 16,423 as of Thursday, Xinhua reported.