by Jeffil Obadiah on  September 5, 2020 at 10:10 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covid-19 Cases Exceed 1,600 1st Time Since May In Turkey
Turkey confirmed 1,642 new Covid-19 cases, the first time exceeding the 1,600 mark since May, raising the total to 274,943, the Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 49 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,511, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Empowering Better Health

Turkish health professionals conducted 110,225 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 7,466,087.


A total of 1,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 248,087 in Turkey since the outbreak.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

The government has stepped up for normalization, easing the restrictions in the country since June 1, as the daily cases saw a decreasing trend in the second half of May.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake