Covid-19 Cases Exceed 1,600 1st Time Since May In Turkey

Turkish health professionals conducted 110,225 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 7,466,087.
A total of 1,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 248,087 in Turkey since the outbreak.
Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.
The government has stepped up for normalization, easing the restrictions in the country since June 1, as the daily cases saw a decreasing trend in the second half of May.
Source: IANS