COVID-19 Cases Detected in US Earlier Than Previously Reported

In the United States, COVID-19 cases were detected earlier than previously reported, revealed a new study by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).



NIH researchers analysed more than 24,000 stored blood samples from all 50 US states between January 2 and March 18, 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the study as saying.

‘The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,498,145 and 600,648, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.’





The study is the latest to suggest the coronavirus first appeared in the US earlier than previously known.



They detected antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused Covid-19, using two different serology tests in nine participants' samples.