by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Cases Detected in US Earlier Than Previously Reported
In the United States, COVID-19 cases were detected earlier than previously reported, revealed a new study by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

NIH researchers analysed more than 24,000 stored blood samples from all 50 US states between January 2 and March 18, 2020, Xinhua news agency quoted the study as saying.

They detected antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused Covid-19, using two different serology tests in nine participants' samples.


Seven of those samples were seropositive prior to the first confirmed case in the states of Illinois, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Mississippi, according to the study published by the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

The study is the latest to suggest the coronavirus first appeared in the US earlier than previously known.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

