COVID-19: Cases Crossed 20,000 With 652 Deaths In India

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that it has forwarded a protocol for using rapid antibody test to all states, and reiterated that antibody rapid tests are largely to be used as a tool for surveillance. "Globally also, utility of this test is evolving and it is currently being used for detecting the formation of antibodies in individuals.These test results are also dependent on field conditions. As noted by ICMR, these tests cannot replace the RT-PCR test to diagnose COVID-19 cases," it said in a statement.ICMR has also assured assistance to collect data from various states to assess the scope and extent of utility of these rapid antibody tests in field conditions. "ICMR shall keep advising the states on a regular basis. States have also been advised to follow the prescribed protocol for these tests and use it for the purposes for which they are meant," added the statement.Source: IANS