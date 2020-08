COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Odisha, take its case tally to 48,927 and death toll due to the disease to 498.



Six new deaths were reported in Ganjam district, two in Koraput district and one each in Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Bargarh, and Nayagarh district.

‘The number of active corona cases in the state now is 15,365 since 30,241 patients have recovered so far.’





Of the new cases, 1,075 were detected in quarantine centres while 659 are local contact cases.



