by Angela Mohan on  May 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Caseload Tops 167.6mn Worldwide
Global COVID-19 caseload has topped 167.6 million, and the number of deaths raised to more than 3.48 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 167,628,424 and 3,481,199, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,165,808 and 590,922, respectively, according to the CSSE.


In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,948,874 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,194,209), France (5,670,486), Turkey (5,203,385), Russia (4,960,174), the UK (4,483,177), Italy (4,197,892), Germany (3,662,568), Spain (3,652,879), Argentina (3,586,736) and Colombia (3,270,614), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 452,031 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (307,231), Mexico (221,963), the UK (128,001), Italy (125,501), Russia (117,197) and France (109,040).

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake