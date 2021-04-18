COVID-19 Caseload Tops 140.6 Million

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 14,526,609 cases.
‘In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 140,433,831 and 3,008,043, respectively.’
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (13,900,091), France (5,321,176), Russia (4,640,537), the UK (4,401,176), Turkey (4,212,645), Italy (3,857,443), Spain (3,407,283), Germany (3,139,683), Argentina (2,677,747), Poland (2,675,874), Colombia (2,636,076), Mexico (2,299,939) and Iran (2,215,445), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 371,678 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (211,693), India (175,649), the UK (127,508), Italy (116,676), Russia (103,451), France (100,563), Germany (79,910), Spain (76,981), Colombia (67,931), Iran (66,327), Poland (61,825), Argentina (59,164), Peru (56,454) and South Africa (53,711).
Source: IANS