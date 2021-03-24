by Colleen Fleiss on  March 24, 2021 at 10:33 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Caseload Tops 124 Million
Globally, the COVID-19 cases have reached 124 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.73 million.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 29,920,561 and 543,793, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,130,019 cases and 298,676 fatalities.


The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,686,796), Russia (4,424,595), France (4,373,607), the UK (4,321,006), Italy (3,419,616), Spain (3,234,319), Turkey (3,061,520), Germany (2,689,205), Colombia (2,347,224), Argentina (2,261,577), Mexico (2,203,041) and Poland (2,089,869), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 199,048 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,166), the UK (126,523), Italy (105,879), Russia (94,231), France (93,064), Germany (75,116), Spain (73,744), Colombia (62,274), Iran (61,951), Argentina (54,823), South Africa (52,251) and Peru (50,339).

Source: IANS

