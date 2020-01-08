by Iswarya on  August 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Case Tally in Tamil Nadu Up by 5,881, 97 More Deaths
Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 5,881 coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 2,45,859, reports the state's health department.

In a statement, the health department also said that 5,778 persons were discharged from various hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 cured patients to 183,956.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state after taking into account the cured and dead stands at 57,968.


The state recorded the death of 97 Covid-19 patients taking the total toll till date to 3,935.

The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 12,263.

Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,013 persons more testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally to 99,794. The active cases in the city stand at 12,765, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged is 1,026.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

6,986 New Cases Take Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally to 213,723
As many as 6,986 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu in the past 24 hours, taking Tamil Nadu's coronavirus tally to 213,723.
READ MORE
Covid Vax Would Work With Multiple Doses
Patients would have to take multiple doses of a potential Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves from the disease, said Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates.
READ MORE
Illness-Related Work Absence in Mid-April Highest on Record, Suggesting Under-count of COVID Cases
Over 2 million workers missed work in mid-April 2020, the highest absence rate since 1976, suggesting that the novel coronavirus was more widespread than official illness count, with immigrant workers most affected.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials of Covid Vaccine Begins In India
For India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, two volunteers were given its first dose at the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake