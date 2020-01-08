COVID-19 Case Tally in Tamil Nadu Up by 5,881, 97 More Deaths

‘With 97 COVID-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll surged to 3,935. ’

The state recorded the death of 97 Covid-19 patients taking the total toll till date to 3,935.The number of infected children in the state in the age group 0-12 went up to 12,263.Chennai continued to head the Covid-19 infection table with 1,013 persons more testing positive for the virus, taking the total tally to 99,794. The active cases in the city stand at 12,765, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged is 1,026.Source: IANS