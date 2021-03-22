by Anjanee Sharma on  March 22, 2021 at 3:48 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Can Also Affect the Thyroid Gland
Research shows that some patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease inflammation in their thyroid gland which differs from general thyroid inflammation caused by other viruses.

Although thyroid function returned to normal, one-third of the participants still showed signs of inflammation after three months. The patients are being followed to determine if the inflammation will result in long-term consequences like permanent thyroid dysfunction.

Ilaria Muller, lead researcher, explains that while people with thyroiditis (inflammation of the thyroid gland) triggered by other viruses usually recover thyroid function in the short term, there is a long-term increased risk of permanently reduced thyroid function, caused by late-onset effects of viral infection, or by the immune system attacking the thyroid gland


In 2019 only 1% of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in acute medicine units in Italy before the pandemic had thyroid hormone alterations, however this number increased to 15% in 2020.

Muller wanted to determine whether COVID-19 related thyroiditis follows the same pattern as thyroid inflammation caused by other viruses. She monitored the thyroid function of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 every three months after being hospitalized. For this, the patients underwent routine blood and ultrasound testing.

Findings showed that COVID-19 related thyroiditis differs from typical thyroiditis in several ways - absence of neck pain, presence of mild thyroid dysfunction and higher frequency among men.

All of the 53 patients who have completed the three month evaluation have had normal thyroid function.

"After three months, patients' thyroid function has normalized, but signs of inflammation were still present in about one-third of patients," Muller said.

"We are continuing to monitor these patients to see what happens during the following months. It is important to know whether SARS-CoV-2 virus has late-onset negative effects on the thyroid gland, in order to promptly diagnose, and eventually treat, the condition."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Can Drugs Affect Thyroid Function?
Some medications affect the normal function of thyroid gland leading to thyroid function disorders in the form of hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. Read Patient Information Leaflet of medications to be aware of such effects and conduct regular ...
READ MORE
Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)
Goitre is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Autoimmune diseases, hereditary factors, iodine deficiency cause goitre.
READ MORE
Postpartum Thyroiditis
Postpartum thyroiditis is an autoimmune thyroid disorder where the levels of thyroid hormone are abnormal within a year following childbirth.
READ MORE
Thyroiditis
Thyroiditis is the inflammation of the thyroid gland. Hashimoto's Thyroiditis is the most common type of thyroiditis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.
READ MORE
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism is a condition in which the thyroid gland makes excessive thyroid hormone. Grave’s disease is the most common cause of hyperthyroidism.
READ MORE
Hypothyroidism
Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.
READ MORE
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyroidism during pregnancy can seriously impact the health of the mother and baby in the womb.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Iodine Deficiency Disorder
To control IDD, the ‘National Goiter Control Program (NGCP)’ was launched which was later renamed as the ‘National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program (NIDDCP)’.
READ MORE
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Iodine Deficiency DisorderHyperthyroidismHypothyroidismThyroid CancerHashimoto´s ThyroiditisHypothyroidism during PregnancyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake