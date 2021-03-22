COVID-19 Can Also Affect the Thyroid Gland

In 2019 only 1% of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in acute medicine units in Italy before the pandemic had thyroid hormone alterations, however this number increased to 15% in 2020.Muller wanted to determine whether COVID-19 related thyroiditis follows the same pattern as thyroid inflammation caused by other viruses. She monitored the thyroid function of patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 every three months after being hospitalized. For this, the patients underwent routine blood and ultrasound testing.Findings showed that COVID-19 related thyroiditis differs from typical thyroiditis in several ways - absence of neck pain, presence of mild thyroid dysfunction and higher frequency among men.All of the 53 patients who have completed the three month evaluation have had normal thyroid function.Muller said.Source: Medindia