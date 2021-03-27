by Colleen Fleiss on  March 27, 2021 at 9:05 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Coronavirus Caseload Tops 125.3 Million
Globally, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 125.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.75 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,076,486 and 546,507, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,320,169 cases and 303,462 fatalities.


The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,787,534), France (4,484,658), Russia (4,442,492), the UK (4,332,907), Italy (3,464,543), Spain (3,247,738), Turkey (3,120,013), Germany (2,732,130), Colombia (2,359,942), Argentina (2,278,115), Mexico (2,214,542) and Poland (2,154,821), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 200,211 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,692), the UK (126,684), Italy (106,799), Russia (95,010), France (93,535), Germany (75,549), Spain (74,420), Colombia (62,519), Iran (62,142), Argentina (55,092), South Africa (52,535), Poland (50,860) and Peru (50,656).

Source: IANS

