COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Coronavirus Caseload Tops 125.3 Million

Globally, COVID-19 cases have surpassed 125.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.75 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 30,076,486 and 546,507, respectively, according to the CSSE.

‘In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global COVID-19 caseload and death toll stood at 125,399,418 and 2,754,289, respectively.’





In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 200,211 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,692), the UK (126,684), Italy (106,799), Russia (95,010), France (93,535), Germany (75,549), Spain (74,420), Colombia (62,519), Iran (62,142), Argentina (55,092), South Africa (52,535), Poland (50,860) and Peru (50,656).



Source: IANS The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,787,534), France (4,484,658), Russia (4,442,492), the UK (4,332,907), Italy (3,464,543), Spain (3,247,738), Turkey (3,120,013), Germany (2,732,130), Colombia (2,359,942), Argentina (2,278,115), Mexico (2,214,542) and Poland (2,154,821), the CSSE figures showed.In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 200,211 fatalities.Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (160,692), the UK (126,684), Italy (106,799), Russia (95,010), France (93,535), Germany (75,549), Spain (74,420), Colombia (62,519), Iran (62,142), Argentina (55,092), South Africa (52,535), Poland (50,860) and Peru (50,656).Source: IANS

Brazil follows in the second place with 12,320,169 cases and 303,462 fatalities.