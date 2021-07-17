by Colleen Fleiss on  July 17, 2021 at 9:10 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 by Numbers: Global Caseload Tops 188.9 Million
Globally the COVID-19 caseload has topped 188.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.56 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 189,441,350, 4,074,120 and 3,567,645,976, respectively.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,026,829 cases.


The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,308,109), France (5,906,421), Russia (5,835,523), Turkey (5,507,455), the UK (5,353,240), Argentina (4,737,213), Colombia (4,601,335), Italy (4,281,214), Spain (4,100,222), Germany (3,749,944) and Iran (3,485,940), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 540,398 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (412,531), Mexico (235,740), Peru (194,849), Russia (144,446), the UK (128,913), Italy (127,851), France (111,641), Colombia (115,333) and Argentina (101,158).

Source: IANS

