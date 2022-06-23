COVID-19 Booster Improves Antibodies by More Than 85%

Effectiveness of Booster Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Omicron antibodies reached detectable levels in 86% of nursing home residents and 93% of healthcare workers after receiving the booster shot, compared to just 28% of nursing home residents and healthcare workers after the initial two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series. This high neutralization level occurred two weeks after the booster.One in eight nursing home residents and one in nine staff members have not been fully vaccinated, according to the AARP.David Canaday, lead study author said the results highlight the importance of booster vaccinations𨭥ot only for nursing home residents, but also for the general population.Group of frail, older adults with similar clinical and functional limitations would benefit immensely from a booster vaccination.Healthcare workers achieved a significant elevation in antibody levels after receiving a booster. Many of these workers are healthy, middle-aged adults similar to the general population.Previous study showed that nursing home residents and healthcare workers lose more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after the initial vaccine series. Those results were presented to the CDC and published last fall.The CDC recommends a first booster dose for people age 5 and older after completing their primary COVID-19 series. A second booster shot is recommended for people at least 50 years old and for those at least age 12 who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.Medindia