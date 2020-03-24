by Hannah Joy on  March 24, 2020 at 11:33 AM Indian Health News
COVID-19: Apollo Introduces Online Self-assessment Scan
Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging in India and Apollo Hospital is offering a quick online self-assessment scan for COVID-19 to know your current risk level.

For the self-assessment scan, people need to visit the website 'apollo247.com'.

Once you open the website, you will see a message: "Hi! Our coronavirus disease self-assessment scan has been developed on the basis of guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW), Government of India. This interaction should not be taken as expert medical advice. Any information you share with us will be kept strictly confidential".


Next, you have to answer the questions such as How old are you?, Please select your gender, 'Please let us know your current body temperature in degree Fahrenheit (Normal body temperature is 98.6°F)', etc., to get the results.

According to the latest report of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India on Monday reached 415, with eight deaths.

Nearly 23 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.



Source: IANS

