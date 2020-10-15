COVID-19 Antibodies Provide Lasting Immunity, Says Study

said study author Deepta Bhattacharya from the University of Arizona in the US.
‘People who were infected with the first SARS coronavirus, which is the most similar virus to SARS-CoV-2, are still seeing immunity 17 years after infection.’
When the virus first infects the cells, the immune system deployed short-lived plasma cells. The plasma cells produce antibodies to fight the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies appeared in the blood tests within 14 days of infection.
During the second stage of the immune response, long-lived plasma cells are created—these plasma cells produced high-quality antibodies that provide lasting immunity.
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were present in blood tests at viable levels for at least five to seven months, although they believe immunity lasts much longer.
"The latest time-points we tracked in infected individuals were past seven months, so that is the longest period of time we can confirm immunity lasts,"
Bhattacharya said.
Source: Medindia