by Colleen Fleiss on  October 15, 2020 at 1:38 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Antibodies Provide Lasting Immunity, Says Study
Immunity persisted for several months after being infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, stated new research published in the journal Immunity.

Researchers studied the production of antibodies from a sample of nearly 6,000 people to see the results.

"We clearly see high-quality antibodies still being produced five to seven months after SARS-CoV-2 infection," said study author Deepta Bhattacharya from the University of Arizona in the US.


When the virus first infects the cells, the immune system deployed short-lived plasma cells. The plasma cells produce antibodies to fight the virus that causes COVID-19. These antibodies appeared in the blood tests within 14 days of infection.

During the second stage of the immune response, long-lived plasma cells are created—these plasma cells produced high-quality antibodies that provide lasting immunity.

SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were present in blood tests at viable levels for at least five to seven months, although they believe immunity lasts much longer.

"The latest time-points we tracked in infected individuals were past seven months, so that is the longest period of time we can confirm immunity lasts," Bhattacharya said.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Facts from Autopsy Reports of COVID-19 Patients
Autopsies onCOVID-19 patients reveals a lot of information on the virus. There have been no reports of COVID-19 transmission between a corpse and a pathologist.
READ MORE
How Has COVID-19 Impacted Use of Telehealth Visits?
Older adults are increasingly comfortable with telehealth, especially in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telehealth is an effective means for older adults to access health care from the safety of their own homes.
READ MORE
Tips for Safe Hotel Stay This Labor Day During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Travelers choosing to stay in hotels during the Labor Day weekend should keep a few essential safety tips in mind, especially amid a pandemic. From choosing the right hotel to carrying one's gear of sanitizers and face masks, tourists should take ...
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake