About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Covid-19 Aggravated Heart Problems

by Hannah Joy on February 22, 2022 at 6:34 PM
Font : A-A+

Covid-19 Aggravated Heart Problems

Heart disease has been one of the major health concerns in India and Covid-19 has worsened it even more, revealed experts.

According to the Global Burden of Disease, nearly a quarter (24.8 percent) of all deaths in India is due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD).

Advertisement


"Heart disease and Covid are intricately linked. If you remove the 'O' and 'I', Covid becomes CVD. Covid- 19 is like a stress test for the heart," Dr Ramakanta Panda, cardiac surgeon and head of Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai, told IANS.

"Covid affects the heart in 20 percent of the cases," added Dr Bipin Kumar Dubey, Head of Department and Consultant, Cardiology, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, New Delhi.
Advertisement

The cardiologists explained that Covid affects the heart in two ways: first it blocks the coronary artery, second it results in the weakening of the heart muscles.

For people who already have a blockage, Covid can cause a full blockage. In those that do not have a blockage, sudden clots can form, leading to a heart attack.

In the case of weak heart muscles, these cannot pump blood, patients become breathless, and the risk of an attack increases.

Typically, Covid causes heart conditions in those above 60, and with some form of blockage in their body, or co-morbidities like hypertension, obesity, diabetes, or are smokers.

However, Dubey noted: "In the last few days, I have seen asymptomatic patients come in, and complain of pain and then suffer from a heart attack.

"It is not dependent on how severe Covid is. Even asymptomatic patients can suffer from heart attacks and heart related issues."

Even a mild case of Covid-19 can increase a person's risk of cardiovascular problems for at least a year after diagnosis, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Researchers found that rates of many conditions, such as heart failure and stroke, were substantially higher in people who had recovered from Covid than in similar people who hadn't had the disease.

"The logic is simple: Covid is known to affect the lungs. The air we breathe contains oxygen and goes to our lungs. When the lungs don't do their job, the heart gets stressed and has to work harder. This increased demand for oxygen may cause heart rhythm disturbances; which in turn might lead to heart attack or heart failure," Panda said.

He stated that Covid unmasks silent cardiac symptoms among people with previously undiagnosed heart disease.

Further, Panda noted that several chemicals are released by the body to fight the Covid virus.

"These can also weaken heart muscles causing clotting of blood among infected patients. Hence, Covid-19 can also present itself as heart disease," he said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Does India Need Precision Medicine?

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
Crash Diet: Good or Bad?
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
World Encephalitis Day 2022: Increasing Awareness of Encephalitis Together
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
Is Black Coffee an Anti-Aging Superfood?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Pericarditis Echocardiogram Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children 

Recommended Reading
Are Lifestyle Changes Effective for People at Heart Disease Risk?
Are Lifestyle Changes Effective for People at Heart Disease Risk?
New analysis shows that poor recording in electronic health records may miss lifestyle ......
Poor Sleep Increases Heart Disease Risk
Poor Sleep Increases Heart Disease Risk
A new study suggests that measuring sleep health accurately and comprehensively is important to ......
Revealing More Than 1300 Genes Linked to Congenital Heart Disease
Revealing More Than 1300 Genes Linked to Congenital Heart Disease
Scientists have developed a way to determine which genes play a role in causing congenital cardiac ....
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Echocardiogram
Echocardiogram
Echocardiogram is an ultrasound of the heart, which aids in obtaining the heart images to assess the...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)