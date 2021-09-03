by Karishma Abhishek on  March 9, 2021 at 12:51 AM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 Affects Social Well-Being Among Women
Well-being concerns like the decrease in feelings of friendship during the pandemic are seen to be aggravated with the advent of lockdowns and consequent isolation as per the study, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine. Disproportionate negative effects are also raising among women especially among those with poorer health.

Although the spread of COVID-19 is gaining its edge by the implication of social distancing guidelines, the increasing distance within and among relationships can cause undue harm to a person's mental health and well-being. This may lead to unintended social, financial, and substance abuse issues.

"A conscious effort should be made to make a meaningful social connection with others. During times of social strain and stress, it is important to not only be helpful to one another but also be present". "All of us should remember to focus on friendships to remain resilient during significant changes in social structures", says Jon Ebbert, M.D., a Mayo Clinic internal medicine physician and senior author of the study.


Well-being Distress admisdt Pandemic

The study team compared survey results from 1,996 patients who underwent a questionnaire on six areas of support: emotional, logistical (helping with daily tasks), friendship, loneliness, perceived rejection and perceived hostility in February 2018 and again during the stay-at-home orders throughout much of the U.S. in May 2020 to measure changes during the pandemic.

It was reported that women had higher levels of loneliness during the pandemic when compared to men, mostly contributed due to their employment being affected according to U.S. unemployment data.

"The workplace is often a place of social networking and support. Furthermore, as jobs transitioned from the workplace to the home setting, this could have further strained social connections for women," says lead author Lindsey Philpot, Ph.D., a health services researcher and epidemiologist in the Department of Medicine at Mayo Clinic.

Thus the loss of friendship followed an increase in loneliness was found by the study. Also, an increase in emotional and logistical support, with a reduction in perceived hostility was demonstrated. No changes in perceived rejection were observed.

The greatest negative impact on emotional support was seen among the individuals with more health problems - the times when it's needed the most. Thus the team reports their findings being supported by the stress-buffering hypothesis, which concludes that social relationships can be a buffer during stressful times.

Trying out methods like connecting, and spending (virtual) time with others, cataloging a virtual coffee date with a friend, joining or hosting an online trivia night, or picking up the phone and calling a family member or friend may help benefit emotional support.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Healthy Aging: Mindfulness can Boost Your Wellbeing As You Age
Life can get better as we age with the help of mindfulness skills. Here are a few tips to develop mindful techniques for wellbeing at any age.
READ MORE
Sinus Surgery Hinders Nasal Swab Test For COVID-19
COVID-19 swab testing may demand ENT clearance among patients who have had major sinus surgery.
READ MORE
Covid-19 Pandemic in Endgame in India
People embraced the 'Jan Andolan' for Covid-19 appropriate behavior, said the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. He also said that they should embrace another Jan Andolan for Covid-19 vaccination and get all Covid-19 vaccine shots whenever they ...
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake