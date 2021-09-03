COVID-19 Affects Social Well-Being Among Women

Well-being concerns like the decrease in feelings of friendship during the pandemic are seen to be aggravated with the advent of lockdowns and consequent isolation as per the study, published in the journal Social Science & Medicine. Disproportionate negative effects are also raising among women especially among those with poorer health.



Although the spread of COVID-19 is gaining its edge by the implication of social distancing guidelines, the increasing distance within and among relationships can cause undue harm to a person's mental health and well-being. This may lead to unintended social, financial, and substance abuse issues.

Although the spread of COVID-19 is gaining its edge by the implication of social distancing guidelines, the increasing distance within and among relationships can cause undue harm to a person's mental health and well-being. This may lead to unintended social, financial, and substance abuse issues.

Well-being Distress admisdt Pandemic



The study team compared survey results from 1,996 patients who underwent a questionnaire on six areas of support: emotional, logistical (helping with daily tasks), friendship, loneliness, perceived rejection and perceived hostility in February 2018 and again during the stay-at-home orders throughout much of the U.S. in May 2020 to measure changes during the pandemic.



It was reported that women had higher levels of loneliness during the pandemic when compared to men, mostly contributed due to their employment being affected according to U.S. unemployment data.



"The workplace is often a place of social networking and support. Furthermore, as jobs transitioned from the workplace to the home setting, this could have further strained social connections for women," says lead author Lindsey Philpot, Ph.D., a health services researcher and epidemiologist in the Department of Medicine at Mayo Clinic.



Thus the loss of friendship followed an increase in loneliness was found by the study. Also, an increase in emotional and logistical support, with a reduction in perceived hostility was demonstrated. No changes in perceived rejection were observed.



The greatest negative impact on emotional support was seen among the individuals with more health problems - the times when it's needed the most. Thus the team reports their findings being supported by the stress-buffering hypothesis, which concludes that social relationships can be a buffer during stressful times.



Trying out methods like connecting, and spending (virtual) time with others, cataloging a virtual coffee date with a friend, joining or hosting an online trivia night, or picking up the phone and calling a family member or friend may help benefit emotional support.



