Covid-19: About 34 People Tested Positive in Bengaluru International School

by Hannah Joy on November 26, 2021 at 9:05 PM
In Bengaluru, 33 students and one staff were found to be Covid-19 positive in the International boarding school, said the Karnataka health department.

Following the outbreak, the authorities have conducted Covid-19 tests on all 297 students and 200 staff members of the school.

Two children from Nagpur complained of fever and other Covid-19 symptoms. When they were tested, they were found to be infected, according to the department.

The district administration and school management are waiting for the test results of another 174 students and staff members.

The infected children are studying in high school and higher secondary grades. The district authorities have deputed a taluq health officer and a medical officer on duty to monitor the medical condition of the children.
Meanwhile, the school is shifting back to online classes again in the wake of the outbreak. The school authorities said that children have been sent back to their homes. The boarding school also has international students and they will also fly back to their respective countries soon, they added.

Meanwhile, another international school where two siblings tested positive last week and was shut for four days, is going to open from November 29.

To detect cases of Covid, another international School in Whitefield has decided to conduct batch-wise Covid-19 tests for students every 21 days.

On Thursday, 66 students tested positive for the virus at the SDM College of Medical Sciences in Dharwad.



Source: IANS
