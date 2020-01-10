COVID-19: 87 Million Were Likely Exposed to Coronavirus, 1 in 5 Had Antibodies

India had 87 million COVID-19 patients by the end of August, revealed key findings of the second round of sero-survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). ICMR Director-General Balram Bharghav said that one in 15 individuals was exposed to Covid-19 by August. The second round of the sero-survey was conducted in the same manner as the first. A total of 700 villages and wards in 70 districts in 21 states of the country were randomly sampled between August 17 and September 22 for the second round of the survey. ‘ICMR Director-General Balram Bharghav said that one in 15 individuals was exposed to COVID-19 by August.’ Survey Findings The national prevalence was found to be 6.6 percent. A multifold increase from the first round when 0.73 percent of the population was exposed to SARS-CoV-2. 7.1 percent showed evidence of past coronavirus exposure. Urban slums and non-slum areas had higher COVID-19 infection prevalence than the rural areas. "The virus was found to be 26-32 infections per reported case by August (81-130 in May), underlining the effect of scaled up testing, tracking and treating strategy," the findings showed. Source: Medindia << Fiber-Rich Diet Lowers Cancer Radiation Induced Inflammation Chinese 'Cat Que Virus' in India >> Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Role of Unconventional T Cells in Severe COVID-19 Patients Changes in unconventional T cells can predict the disease outcome in severe COVID-19 patients. These changes can be observed by monitoring the activity of these cells in the blood of patients. READ MORE Ventilation Systems Increase Risk of COVID-19 Exposure Many ventilation systems in modern office buildings, which are designed to keep temperatures comfortable and enhance the energy efficiency, increases the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, says a new study. READ MORE Lack of Social Bonding Heightens Heart Ailments During COVID-19 With the lack of social bonding and the uneven work-life balance accentuating anxiety level among urban Indians in the confinement period and triggering heart disease risks, according to a recent study. READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Blood - Sugar Chart Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug - Food Interactions More News on: Neck Cracking