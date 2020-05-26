COVID-19: 805 New Cases Take TN's Tally to 17,082

Over the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has recorded about 805 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Of the new cases, 93 are from other states, according to the State Health Department.



The number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 17,082. Death of seven Covid-19 patients have taken the toll to 118.

The state capital with its high density of population continued to see the largest number of infections at 548, taking the tally to 11,131.



The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,044.







However, 407 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured people to 8,731. The number of active cases stands at 8,230.