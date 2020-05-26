COVID-19: 805 New Cases Take TN's Tally to 17,082

However, 407 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of cured people to 8,731. The number of active cases stands at 8,230.
‘Tamil Nadu continues to register rise in number of COVID-19 cases, with 805 people testing positive over the last 24 hours.’
On Monday, 11,835 samples were tested taking the total to 4.21 lakh. Testing of 606 samples are under process.
The state capital with its high density of population continued to see the largest number of infections at 548, taking the tally to 11,131.
The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,044.
