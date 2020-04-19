COVID-19: 75.3% Dead Are Over 60 Yrs

COVID-19 mortality rate in India is around 3.3 per cent and research on side effects of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) is underway, said the Union Health Ministry.



Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry, said the mortality rate due to COVID-19 in the country is around 3.3 per cent and 83% cases had comorbidities.

‘The Union Health Ministry stated 83 per cent of coronavirus cases had comorbidities and 75.3 per cent people who succumbed to the viral infection are above 60 years.’





The study on HCQ requires enrollment of at least 480 patients and it will require a minimum 8 weeks or maybe two-and-a-half months. "During the lockdown period, it is difficult to work on the study. Therefore, we launched another study where healthcare started taking HCQ, as they heard the study on this is about to begin. The average of these people was 35 years. The most prominent side-effect noticed was abdominal pain, nearly 10 per cent. Nearly 6 per cent reported nausea. The other people were found in less proportion - the percentage of people who suffered hypoglycemia was 1.3 percent", said Gangakhedkar.



He added that 22 per cent of these healthcare workers had diabetes, blood pressure, respiratory illness and coronary vascular disease.



"Nearly 14% people despite being healthcare workers did not do ECG; and AIIMS is conducting study on HCQ, both therapeutic and prophylactic", Gangakhedkar added.



Detailing on the age profile of the deceased, Agarwal said "14.4% people are in 0 to 45 years age group; 10.3% people are in 45-60 years age group; 33.1% are in the 60-75 years age group; and 42.2% are from 75 years and above age group. The recovery rate of the people from coronavirus infection is 13.85%", said Agarwal.