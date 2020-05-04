COVID-19: 42% Coronavirus Positive Cases are Aged Between 21 and 40 Years

‘People in the young and middle age are susceptible to coronavirus infection. ’

Detailing the high-risk category people, Agarwal said: "The elderly and people with comorbid conditions are vulnerable to the infection. Also, people having cardiac and kidney issues. And, this high-risk category of people should take extra care."The Health Ministry said it resorted to a pre-emptive and graded response to arrest the trend of rise in coronavirus cases in the country. "The doubling effect of coronavirus cases in India is very less as compared to other countries. Still, we need to focus on battling communicable and infectious diseases and fighting an every-day battle. Any mistake is capable of pushing us back in the battle against this virusa, added Agarwal.The ministry also urged the state governments to rationally use logistics -- N95 masks and personal protective equipment for medical professionals -- as their availability is being increased gradually. "Hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and environmental hygiene should be maintained along with adherence to lockdown measures and social distancing...precautions are a must to win the battle against coronavirus", added Agarwal.The Health Ministry also added that it has recently issued guidelines, published on its website, for homemade mouth and face cover to increase personal hygiene especially for people in densely populated areas."These guidelines are not applicable for health workers and people dealing with patients. And, also people having respiratory issuesathis is a barrier protection approach for people living in densely populated areas".Source: IANS