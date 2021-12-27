About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Covaxin Gets Approval for Emergency Use for Children Aged 12-18

by Hannah Joy on December 27, 2021 at 5:32 PM
Covaxin Gets Approval for Emergency Use for Children Aged 12-18

Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) has approved Covaxin for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years.

The vaccine manufacturer had submitted data from clinical trials in the 12-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

Bharat Biotech had said earlier that the data was reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and has provided their positive recommendations.

This makes Covaxin the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 415 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 115 have been discharged. So far, a total of 17 states have reported the Omicron infection, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Also, India on Saturday registered 7,189 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours. A total of 387 deaths have also been reported in the same time, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

With the addition of 358 new deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 4,79,520.

With the administration of 66,09,113 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 141 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Saturday.



Source: IANS
