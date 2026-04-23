Counterfeit Weight-Loss Drugs in India: A Growing Public Health Crisis

A major drug bust in Haryana highlights how rising demand and high costs are fueling a black market of counterfeit GLP-1 injections in India.
India is facing a serious public health concern as counterfeit weight-loss and diabetes drugs enter the market, driven by soaring demand and limited access to genuine medications. In a recent crackdown, regulators seized suspected fake Mounjaro pens worth ₹7 million in Haryana, underscoring the risks posed by unregulated drug supply chains and online sales channels.
Are Fake Weight-Loss Injections Flooding India’s Market?In a significant enforcement action, Indian drug authorities confiscated more than 260 suspected counterfeit Mounjaro injection pens from a vehicle near New Delhi. These pens, widely used for managing diabetes and aiding weight loss, were found stored under improper temperature conditions—critical for such medications—and showed visible discrepancies like inconsistent font sizes on packaging.
The Haryana Food and Drug Control Administration arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the illegal production and sale of these drugs. Officials revealed that the main accused lacked a valid pharmaceutical license and manufactured the injections at a private facility. Raw materials, including peptides (key active components in such medications), were reportedly sourced from vendors on the Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba.
The counterfeit products were sold through IndiaMART at nearly 27% lower prices than genuine versions, making them attractive to cost-conscious buyers.
Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly, which manufactures Mounjaro, welcomed the enforcement action and stated that it is actively supporting investigations to safeguard patients from counterfeit medicines.
Adding to the concern, a Lancet report warns that the global boom in demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists—drugs used for diabetes and weight loss—has triggered an unprecedented surge in counterfeit products, driven by high prices, limited access, and growing demand(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The boom in counterfeit obesity drugs
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How Dangerous Are Fake Ozempic and Mounjaro Pens?Counterfeit weight-loss injections pose severe and potentially life-threatening risks. Fake pens may contain:
- Insulin instead of the actual drug, causing dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which can lead to seizures or coma
- Toxic substances such as mercury, cement, or rat poison
- Bacterial contamination due to unhygienic manufacturing conditions
- Incorrect or missing active ingredients, making treatment ineffective or harmful
Experts also caution that unsupervised use—often driven by social media trends or cosmetic weight-loss goals—can result in improper dosing, missed medical risks, and delayed detection of adverse effects.
How Can You Identify Counterfeit Weight-Loss Drugs in India?As counterfeit drugs become more sophisticated, identifying them can be challenging—but certain warning signs can help. Watch for:
- Spelling mistakes or poor-quality packaging
- Instruction leaflets not in English or inconsistent with standard formats
- Unsealed or tampered packaging
- Differences in size, shape, or appearance of the pen
- Prices significantly lower than standard market rates
The Lancet further highlights that affordability issues and limited access are pushing patients toward unsafe alternatives globally, emphasizing that such medications should always be prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals and used under proper clinical supervision.
Ultimately, patients should only purchase medicines from licensed pharmacies and ensure they are prescribed by a qualified doctor. Consulting a healthcare professional is essential—not just for treatment effectiveness, but to avoid potentially fatal consequences.
As demand for weight-loss and diabetes treatments continues to rise in India, this case serves as a stark warning: when it comes to medicines, cutting costs can come at the expense of safety—and even life.
Reference:
- The boom in counterfeit obesity drugs - (https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(26)00461-7/fulltext)
Source-Medindia