Counterfeit Rabies Vaccine Alert: Fake Abhayrab® Batches Raise Serious Health Concerns

Fake batches of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab® in India may put vaccinated individuals at risk of a fatal infection.

What’s the Problem With Fake Rabies Vaccines in Circulation

Why Rabies Is So Dangerous

Who Could Be at Risk for Counterfeit Batches of the Rabies Vaccine?

Received any rabies vaccine in India from 1 November 2023 onwards,

Given Abhayrab®,

Unsure of the brand name of the rabies vaccine you received

Completed your rabies vaccine course outside India , including Australia,

, including Australia, Have clear documentation showing you received a different, verified rabies vaccine brand

What Should You Do Now With the Alarming Issue

See your GP or healthcare provider as soon as possible

You can receive replacement doses using a rabies vaccine registered in Australia (such as Rabipur® or Verorab®)

Keep and share any vaccine records you have (dates, brand names, or photos of packaging)

Talk to a doctor or travel clinic before your trip

or travel clinic before your trip Avoid contact with stray or wild animals

Seek immediate medical care after any bite, scratch, or saliva exposure

Anyone vaccinated with Abhayrab® or an unknown rabies vaccine brand in India since 1 November 2023 should be treated as potentially under-protected

should be treated as potentially under-protected Replace affected doses with a rabies vaccine registered in Australia

with a rabies vaccine registered in Australia Consult the ATAGI statement for detailed clinical guidance

Why Replacement Vaccination Is Recommended

Rabies is Preventable, But Only with Timely and Effective Vaccination!

One of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world is rabies, which is fatal soon after the symptoms start. Although there is no rabies in Australia, the disease is still common in India. Thehas been the subject of a recent international health alert, adding to the already dangerous threat of rabies!Health professionals warn that people who have received fake vaccinations may not be fully protected and are more likely to get potentially deadly infections ().has been alerted to the presence of, a rabies vaccine used in India. Though this vaccine is, travelers, migrants, or people seeking treatment in India may have received it.As counterfeit vaccines may contain, they may fail to protect against rabies, even if the full course is completed. It is also, which makes the health authorities issue caution against the vaccine.Humans contract rabies through bites, scratches, or saliva from infected animals, most frequently dogs. Rabies affects the brain and nervous system.The fact that rabies symptoms can develop days, months, or even years after virus exposure makes the disease particularly dangerous. Once the symptoms begin, rabies is often fatal with limited cure. Therefore, proper wound care and timely vaccination can help prevent the virus at the very beginning.This is why receiving aafter exposure is critical—and why counterfeit vaccines pose such a serious risk.Youby this alert if you:You areif you:If you think you may be affected:If you plan to travel to countries where rabies exists:Because there is no reliable way to confirm whether a dose of Abhayrab® received in India was genuine or counterfeit, health authorities recommend a precautionary approach. Receiving replacement doses is a safe and effective way to ensure protection against rabies, as it is a disease where there is no second chance once symptoms appear! This health alert also serves as an important reminder thatIf you or someone you care for—pleaseSource-Indian News Network