Counterfeit Rabies Vaccine Alert: Fake Abhayrab® Batches Raise Serious Health Concerns

Fake batches of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab® in India may put vaccinated individuals at risk of a fatal infection.
One of the deadliest infectious diseases in the world is rabies, which is fatal soon after the symptoms start. Although there is no rabies in Australia, the disease is still common in India. The circulation of counterfeit batches of the rabies vaccine Abhayrab® in India since November 2023 has been the subject of a recent international health alert, adding to the already dangerous threat of rabies! Health professionals warn that people who have received fake vaccinations may not be fully protected and are more likely to get potentially deadly infections (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Counterfeit batches of rabies vaccine (AbhayrabÂ®) reported in India
Go to source).
What’s the Problem With Fake Rabies Vaccines in CirculationThe Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has been alerted to the presence of counterfeit versions of Abhayrab®, a rabies vaccine used in India. Though this vaccine is not available in Australia, travelers, migrants, or people seeking treatment in India may have received it.
As counterfeit vaccines may contain little or no active ingredient, they may fail to protect against rabies, even if the full course is completed. It is also very difficult to tell genuine and fake vaccines apart, which makes the health authorities issue caution against the vaccine.
Why Rabies Is So DangerousHumans contract rabies through bites, scratches, or saliva from infected animals, most frequently dogs. Rabies affects the brain and nervous system.
The fact that rabies symptoms can develop days, months, or even years after virus exposure makes the disease particularly dangerous. Once the symptoms begin, rabies is often fatal with limited cure. Therefore, proper wound care and timely vaccination can help prevent the virus at the very beginning.
This is why receiving a fully effective vaccine after exposure is critical—and why counterfeit vaccines pose such a serious risk.
Who Could Be at Risk for Counterfeit Batches of the Rabies Vaccine?You may be affected by this alert if you:
- Received any rabies vaccine in India from 1 November 2023 onwards,
- Given Abhayrab®,
- Unsure of the brand name of the rabies vaccine you received
- Completed your rabies vaccine course outside India, including Australia,
- Have clear documentation showing you received a different, verified rabies vaccine brand
What Should You Do Now With the Alarming IssueFor the public
If you think you may be affected:
- See your GP or healthcare provider as soon as possible
- You can receive replacement doses using a rabies vaccine registered in Australia (such as Rabipur® or Verorab®)
- Keep and share any vaccine records you have (dates, brand names, or photos of packaging)
- Talk to a doctor or travel clinic before your trip
- Avoid contact with stray or wild animals
- Seek immediate medical care after any bite, scratch, or saliva exposure
- Anyone vaccinated with Abhayrab® or an unknown rabies vaccine brand in India since 1 November 2023 should be treated as potentially under-protected
- Replace affected doseswith a rabies vaccine registered in Australia
- Consult the ATAGI statement for detailed clinical guidance
Why Replacement Vaccination Is RecommendedBecause there is no reliable way to confirm whether a dose of Abhayrab® received in India was genuine or counterfeit, health authorities recommend a precautionary approach. Receiving replacement doses is a safe and effective way to ensure protection against rabies, as it is a disease where there is no second chance once symptoms appear! This health alert also serves as an important reminder that not all vaccines obtained overseas may be safe or effective! If you or someone you care for received a rabies vaccine in India since November 2023—especially Abhayrab®—please do not ignore this warning.
