Counseling Programs Focusing on Healthy Lifestyles Could Lower Cancer Risk

by Sushma Rao on  May 25, 2018 at 3:12 PM Cancer News
Risk of developing cancers related to overweight, diet, and smoking in men above 25 years of age can be reduced by getting them involved in counseling programs that focus on healthy lifestyles, reports a study. The findings of the study were published in Journal of Internal Medicine.
The study is a 43-year follow-up of the Oslo diet and antismoking study, which recruited men at high risk for cardiovascular disease in 1972-73. Previous research revealed that the counseling intervention had a clear benefit for reducing cardiovascular disease risk in these men.

So far, evidence for effects of lifestyle interventions on cancer have been limited, but this Norwegian study showed that advice for a heart-friendly lifestyle also could prevent some cancers in the long term.

"This study showed that changes to a healthier diet and stopping smoking in adult life will reduce risk of some lifestyle-related cancer forms, which are on the rise in the population", said senior author Dr. Paula Berstad, of the Cancer Registry of Norway.

Source: Eurekalert
